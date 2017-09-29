Mustangs across Osan participate in various events for the Annual Osan Cup. Highlights feature clips of team members competing in a few of the different activities.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 21:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|557042
|VIRIN:
|170929-F-QK126-954
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_104940311
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Osan Cup Highlight Video, by SrA Ashley Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT