    Osan Cup Highlight Video

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Ashley Adkins 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Mustangs across Osan participate in various events for the Annual Osan Cup. Highlights feature clips of team members competing in a few of the different activities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 21:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 557042
    VIRIN: 170929-F-QK126-954
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_104940311
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Cup Highlight Video, by SrA Ashley Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sporting events
    51 Fighter Wing
    Osan Cup

