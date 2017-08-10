AMC Deputy Commander visits Ponce, Puerto Rico

Maj. Gen. Thomas Sharpy, deputy commander of U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command visited with service members at the Mercedita Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Oct. 8, 2017. Service members at the Mercedita Airport have been conducting airfield operations in support of disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Sharpy also met with Army National Guard Soldiers of the 125th Military Police Battalion and spoke with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials in Ponce. The Department of Defense is providing joint relief efforts to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering as part of the overall whole-of-government approach response efforts.
Soundbites include:
Master Sgt. Dale Nyhus, Contingency Response Team Chief, 821st Contingency Response Squadron, U.S. Air Force, hometown: Glendale, Ariz.; 1st Lt. Enrique Lugo, Battle Captain, 125th Military Police Battalion, Army National Guard, hometown: Yauco, Puerto Rico; Cpl. Brendan Doherty, Air Traffic Controller, Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, U.S. Marine Corps, hometown: Fenton, Mich.
