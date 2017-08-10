(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMC Deputy Commander visits Ponce, Puerto Rico

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    10.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Colletta 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Sharpy, deputy commander of U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command visited with service members at the Mercedita Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Oct. 8, 2017. Service members at the Mercedita Airport have been conducting airfield operations in support of disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Sharpy also met with Army National Guard Soldiers of the 125th Military Police Battalion and spoke with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials in Ponce. The Department of Defense is providing joint relief efforts to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering as part of the overall whole-of-government approach response efforts.

    Soundbites include:
    Master Sgt. Dale Nyhus, Contingency Response Team Chief, 821st Contingency Response Squadron, U.S. Air Force, hometown: Glendale, Ariz.; 1st Lt. Enrique Lugo, Battle Captain, 125th Military Police Battalion, Army National Guard, hometown: Yauco, Puerto Rico; Cpl. Brendan Doherty, Air Traffic Controller, Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, U.S. Marine Corps, hometown: Fenton, Mich.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 18:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PONCE, PR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Deputy Commander visits Ponce, Puerto Rico, by SSG Richard Colletta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Puerto Rico
    Air Mobility Command
    Caribbean
    Ponce
    Disaster Relief
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    AMC
    Army
    Dale Nyhus
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Federal Support to Puerto Rico
    Thomas Sharpy
    49PAD
    Enrique Lugo
    Brendan Doherty

