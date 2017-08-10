Maj. Gen. Thomas Sharpy, deputy commander of U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command gives an interview from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sharpy talks about his role in disaster relief operations in Puerto Rico, the importance of mobility operations in a disaster, what he has seen of the devastation of Hurricane Maria and what it's like working in a joint environment with the military, Federal Emergency Management Agency and other organizations working together.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 18:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|557009
|VIRIN:
|171008-A-XN199-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104940083
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Interview with Maj. Gen. Thomas Sharpy: Air Mobility Operations in support of disaster relief in Puerto Rico, by SSG Richard Colletta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT