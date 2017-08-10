Interview with Maj. Gen. Thomas Sharpy: Air Mobility Operations in support of disaster relief in Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/557009" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Thomas Sharpy, deputy commander of U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command gives an interview from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sharpy talks about his role in disaster relief operations in Puerto Rico, the importance of mobility operations in a disaster, what he has seen of the devastation of Hurricane Maria and what it's like working in a joint environment with the military, Federal Emergency Management Agency and other organizations working together.