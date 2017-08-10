(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Interview with Maj. Gen. Thomas Sharpy: Air Mobility Operations in support of disaster relief in Puerto Rico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Colletta 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Sharpy, deputy commander of U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command gives an interview from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sharpy talks about his role in disaster relief operations in Puerto Rico, the importance of mobility operations in a disaster, what he has seen of the devastation of Hurricane Maria and what it's like working in a joint environment with the military, Federal Emergency Management Agency and other organizations working together.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 17:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 557006
    VIRIN: 171008-A-XN199-001
    Filename: DOD_104940080
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Maj. Gen. Thomas Sharpy: Air Mobility Operations in support of disaster relief in Puerto Rico, by SSG Richard Colletta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    interview
    DoD
    Puerto Rico
    Air Mobility Command
    Caribbean
    Disaster Relief
    AMC
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Federal Support to Puerto Rico
    Thomas Sharpy
    49PAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT