(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs San Diego for Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jay Pugh 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    171006-N-AD499-001
    SAN DIEGO (Oct. 6, 2017) - Sailors man the rails aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment, Oct.6, to the U.S. 7th and 5th Fleet areas of responsibility in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria R. Foley/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 18:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 557004
    VIRIN: 171006-N-AD499-001
    Filename: DOD_104940078
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs San Diego for Deployment, by CPO Jay Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT