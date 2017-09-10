Working for Puerto Rico

1LT Giovany Velazquez, 1473rd Quarter Master Company Platoon Leader tells his story after Hurricane Maria. The day after the hurricane he reported to the 191st Regional Support Group in State Active Duty Orders. A few days later, when he was able to get in contact with his mother, he found out they had lost everything.
His compromise with the Puerto Rico National Guard, with his community, and with his Soldiers is what keeps him strong through this disaster.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 16:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|556973
|VIRIN:
|171009-A-IQ017-076
|Filename:
|DOD_104939906
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|CAYEY, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
