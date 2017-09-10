(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Working for Puerto Rico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAYEY, PUERTO RICO

    10.09.2017

    Video by Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    1LT Giovany Velazquez, 1473rd Quarter Master Company Platoon Leader tells his story after Hurricane Maria. The day after the hurricane he reported to the 191st Regional Support Group in State Active Duty Orders. A few days later, when he was able to get in contact with his mother, he found out they had lost everything.
    His compromise with the Puerto Rico National Guard, with his community, and with his Soldiers is what keeps him strong through this disaster.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 16:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 556973
    VIRIN: 171009-A-IQ017-076
    Filename: DOD_104939906
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: CAYEY, PR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working for Puerto Rico, by SGT Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    hurricane
    help
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    191st Regional Support Group
    Maria
    loss
    disaster
    military
    relief
    Citizen-Soldiers
    The Army National Guard
    Hurricane Maria
    lost house

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT