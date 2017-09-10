Working for Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1LT Giovany Velazquez, 1473rd Quarter Master Company Platoon Leader tells his story after Hurricane Maria. The day after the hurricane he reported to the 191st Regional Support Group in State Active Duty Orders. A few days later, when he was able to get in contact with his mother, he found out they had lost everything.

His compromise with the Puerto Rico National Guard, with his community, and with his Soldiers is what keeps him strong through this disaster.