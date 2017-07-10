Response crews remove vessels displaced by Hurricane Irma in Florida waterways

Members of the Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission oversee the removal process of a displaced vessel near Marco Island, Florida, Oct. 7, 2017. After dewatering the vessel, it was placed in tow and taken to a staging area in Naples, Florida, where it will remain for approximately 30 days in anticipation of its owner claiming it. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Weydert.
Date Taken:
|10.07.2017
Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 16:28
Location:
|MARCO ISLAND, FL, US
