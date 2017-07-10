(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Response crews remove vessels displaced by Hurricane Irma in Florida waterways

    MARCO ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Weydert 

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    Members of the Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission oversee the removal process of a displaced vessel near Marco Island, Florida, Oct. 7, 2017. After dewatering the vessel, it was placed in tow and taken to a staging area in Naples, Florida, where it will remain for approximately 30 days in anticipation of its owner claiming it. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Weydert.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556964
    VIRIN: 171007-G-ZV557-010
    Filename: DOD_104939864
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: MARCO ISLAND, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Response crews remove vessels displaced by Hurricane Irma in Florida waterways, by PO3 David Weydert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    USCG
    storm
    FL
    flooding
    response
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    disaster
    joint operations
    EPA
    Environmental Protection Agency
    Unified command
    Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
    FWC
    Incident command post
    Florida Department of Environmental Protection
    Hurricane Irma
    Irma
    FDEP

