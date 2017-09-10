(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mattis: DoD Adapting to Meet Modern Threats

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Carroll 

    DoD News         

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis tells the audience that the Defense Department is adapting to handle modern threats and to maintain a strong fighting force during his keynote address at the Association of the U.S. Army's annual meeting and exposition in Washington, Oct. 9, 2017.

