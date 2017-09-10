(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AUSA 2017 - Press Conference: Gen. Mark A. Milley and Ryan McCarthy

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    AUSA press conference with Acting Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy and Chief of Staff General Mark A. Milley.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 15:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 556954
    Filename: DOD_104939743
    Length: 00:42:50
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 33
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUSA 2017 - Press Conference: Gen. Mark A. Milley and Ryan McCarthy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ryan McCarthy
    Mark A. Milley
    AUSA2017

