AUSA 2017 - Warriors Corner 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/556951" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Rapid Acquisition for Land Power Dominance in Europe



Presenters are Mr. Doug Wiltsie, Director, Army Rapid Capabilities Office, MG Shoffner, Director of Operations, Army Rapid Capabilities Office, and MG David Bassett, PEO, Ground Cbt Systems.



The Army is rapidly delivering high-priority capabilities that enable U.S. forces to deter near-peer adversaries. Soldiers are closely involved in rapid prototyping efforts and play a key role in allowing the Army to move faster than traditional acquisition methods.