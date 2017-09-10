(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AUSA 2017 - Warriors Corner 2

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2017

    Rapid Acquisition for Land Power Dominance in Europe

    Presenters are Mr. Doug Wiltsie, Director, Army Rapid Capabilities Office, MG Shoffner, Director of Operations, Army Rapid Capabilities Office, and MG David Bassett, PEO, Ground Cbt Systems.

    The Army is rapidly delivering high-priority capabilities that enable U.S. forces to deter near-peer adversaries. Soldiers are closely involved in rapid prototyping efforts and play a key role in allowing the Army to move faster than traditional acquisition methods.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 14:32
    Category: Briefings
    AUSA2017
    WC2017

