Rapid Acquisition for Land Power Dominance in Europe
Presenters are Mr. Doug Wiltsie, Director, Army Rapid Capabilities Office, MG Shoffner, Director of Operations, Army Rapid Capabilities Office, and MG David Bassett, PEO, Ground Cbt Systems.
The Army is rapidly delivering high-priority capabilities that enable U.S. forces to deter near-peer adversaries. Soldiers are closely involved in rapid prototyping efforts and play a key role in allowing the Army to move faster than traditional acquisition methods.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 14:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|556951
|Filename:
|DOD_104939671
|Length:
|00:20:44
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AUSA 2017 - Warriors Corner 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
