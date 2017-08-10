FEMA 'blue roof' mission

The "blue roof" mission is a project where residents request temporary roof installation for their homes. The blue roof helps residents recover after hurricane Maria damaged their roofs. This video also contains a quick interview with Estrella Cruz Vega, a resident of Calle Constitucion, San Juan Puerto Rico, one of the residents who had a blue roof installed on her home. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in support of FEMA, installs blue roofs in several houses in Puerto Rico as part of recovery missions for homes damaged by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
|10.08.2017
|10.09.2017 16:15
|B-Roll
|556945
|171008-A-ZR018-514
|DOD_104939491
|00:07:06
|SAN JUAN, PR
|SAN JUAN, PR
|3
|0
|0
|0
