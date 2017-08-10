(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FEMA 'blue roof' mission

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.08.2017

    Video by Sgt. Maricris McLane 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    The "blue roof" mission is a project where residents request temporary roof installation for their homes. The blue roof helps residents recover after hurricane Maria damaged their roofs. This video also contains a quick interview with Estrella Cruz Vega, a resident of Calle Constitucion, San Juan Puerto Rico, one of the residents who had a blue roof installed on her home. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in support of FEMA, installs blue roofs in several houses in Puerto Rico as part of recovery missions for homes damaged by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556945
    VIRIN: 171008-A-ZR018-514
    Filename: DOD_104939491
    Length: 00:07:06
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Hometown: SAN JUAN, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA 'blue roof' mission, by SGT Maricris McLane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Maria
    Hurricane Maria
    Blue roof
    VIPR
    Federal support to Puerto Rico

