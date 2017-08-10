FEMA 'blue roof' mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The "blue roof" mission is a project where residents request temporary roof installation for their homes. The blue roof helps residents recover after hurricane Maria damaged their roofs. This video also contains a quick interview with Estrella Cruz Vega, a resident of Calle Constitucion, San Juan Puerto Rico, one of the residents who had a blue roof installed on her home. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in support of FEMA, installs blue roofs in several houses in Puerto Rico as part of recovery missions for homes damaged by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.