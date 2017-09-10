Federal officials provide the daily update on relief operations
in Puerto Rico, Oct. 9, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 12:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|556934
|Filename:
|DOD_104939459
|Length:
|00:36:51
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oct. 9 Update - DoD Support to Puerto Rico Disaster and Relief Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT