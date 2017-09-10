Team Vandenberg supported the successful launch of 10 Iridium satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex-4 on Monday, Oct. 9, at 5:37 a.m. PDT.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 11:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556926
|VIRIN:
|171009-F-JZ567-815
|Filename:
|DOD_104939364
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SpaceX Falcon 9 Iridium-3 Launch, by TSgt Kurt Villavicencio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT