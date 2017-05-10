(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CBP Air and Marine Operations Loads Emergency Supplies for Transport to Castaner, Puerto Rico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Michael Pope 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    An Air and Marine Operations Black Hawk crew picks up food and water at a FEMA distribution point at the San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in
    San Juan, Puerto Rico. The AMO aircrew will distribute the supplies to Castaner, a small community, located on the west side of Puerto Rico.

    CBP Air and Marine Operations Loads Emergency Supplies for Transport to Castaner, Puerto Rico

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 10:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556923
    VIRIN: 171009-A-BF123-002
    Filename: DOD_104939292
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Air and Marine Operations Loads Emergency Supplies for Transport to Castaner, Puerto Rico, by Michael Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Black Hawk
    CBP
    Castaner
    AMO
    Hurricane Maria
    CBPmaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT