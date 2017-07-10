(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintenance Support - USVI Relief (Social Media)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    10.07.2017

    Video by Spc. Jovi Prevot 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers are providing maintenance support in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, as part of Task Force Crazy Train (TFCT), the Mississippi Army National Guard response to Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 12:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556921
    VIRIN: 171007-A-IX958-057
    Filename: DOD_104939266
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: VI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance Support - USVI Relief (Social Media), by SPC Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USVI Relief

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT