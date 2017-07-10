Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers are providing maintenance support in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, as part of Task Force Crazy Train (TFCT), the Mississippi Army National Guard response to Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 12:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556921
|VIRIN:
|171007-A-IX958-057
|Filename:
|DOD_104939266
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|VI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maintenance Support - USVI Relief (Social Media), by SPC Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
