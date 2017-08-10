(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hurricane Maria: Generator to Vieques

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Franklin Harris 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 249th Engineering Battalion, a power generation battalion assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and electric contractors take a ferry to the island of Vieques and install a generator for a hospital, Centro de Diagnostico y Tratamiento de Vieques, Oct. 8th, 2017, Puerto Rico. It will take time to get power restored to many areas, but work is underway between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Energy, local power authorities, and the private sector to get power restored in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Franklin Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556920
    VIRIN: 171008-F-FF859-5001
    Filename: DOD_104939229
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: PUERTO RICO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Maria: Generator to Vieques, by A1C Franklin Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    Generator
    CAT
    Ferry
    Maria
    1CTCS
    Hospital
    ComCam
    Contractors
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Vieques
    VIPR
    Hurricane Mariaa
    Virgin Islands Puerto Rico
    249th Engineering Battalion
    CAT Power

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT