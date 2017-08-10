U.S. Army Soldiers from the 249th Engineering Battalion, a power generation battalion assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and electric contractors take a ferry to the island of Vieques and install a generator for a hospital, Centro de Diagnostico y Tratamiento de Vieques, Oct. 8th, 2017, Puerto Rico. It will take time to get power restored to many areas, but work is underway between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Energy, local power authorities, and the private sector to get power restored in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Franklin Harris)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556920
|VIRIN:
|171008-F-FF859-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_104939229
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|PUERTO RICO, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurricane Maria: Generator to Vieques, by A1C Franklin Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT