    NATO Secretary General Attends the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Romania (NPA Opening SG-02)

    ROMANIA

    10.09.2017

    NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg gave a speech at the annual plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Bucharest on Monday, 9 October 2017.

    Stoltenberg will also give a joint briefing with President of Romania, H.E. Mr. Klaus Werner Iohannis, and the Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Mihai Tudose, later on Monday.


    The NATO Secretary General together with the President of Romania will also pay a visit to the Multinational Tailored Forward Presence Brigade in Craiova.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 06:50
    Category: B-Roll
    NATO
    Romania
    natochannel

