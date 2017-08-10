(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    26th MEU Supports Dam Repair Operations

    GUAJATACA DAM, PUERTO RICO

    10.08.2017

    Video by Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Helicopter Support Team, Combat Logistics Battalion 26 and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced), both with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), use a CH-53E Super Stallion to shore up and reinforce erosion in a spillway at Guajataca Dam, Puerto Rico, Oct.8, 2017. Hurricane Maria caused erosion to the original dam, which provides potable water for the western part of the island. Marines and Sailors reinforced the spillway with 500 jersey barriers over the course of several days. The 26th MEU is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 05:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556904
    VIRIN: 171008-M-DL117-0001
    Filename: DOD_104939093
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: GUAJATACA DAM, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU Supports Dam Repair Operations, by Cpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

