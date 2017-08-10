26th MEU Supports Dam Repair Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Helicopter Support Team, Combat Logistics Battalion 26 and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced), both with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), use a CH-53E Super Stallion to shore up and reinforce erosion in a spillway at Guajataca Dam, Puerto Rico, Oct.8, 2017. Hurricane Maria caused erosion to the original dam, which provides potable water for the western part of the island. Marines and Sailors reinforced the spillway with 500 jersey barriers over the course of several days. The 26th MEU is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)