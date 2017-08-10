(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines Reinforce the Guajataca Dam

    QUEBRADILLAS, PUERTO RICO

    10.08.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Goff 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), transport concrete barriers with a CH-53E Super Stallion to reinforce the Guajataca Dam in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico. Kearsarge and the 26th MEU are assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is once component of the overall whole-of government response effort. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob A. Goff/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 22:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556876
    VIRIN: 171008-N-AY374-001
    Filename: DOD_104938789
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: QUEBRADILLAS, PR 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Reinforce the Guajataca Dam, by PO3 Jacob Goff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    fema65

