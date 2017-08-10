Marines Reinforce the Guajataca Dam

Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), transport concrete barriers with a CH-53E Super Stallion to reinforce the Guajataca Dam in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico. Kearsarge and the 26th MEU are assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is once component of the overall whole-of government response effort. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob A. Goff/Released)
