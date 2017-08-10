Coast Guard Rescues Stranded Mariner Along Napa River

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco rescues a stranded mariner after his personal watercraft became disabled and grounded along the Napa River, Oct. 8, 2017



The crew hoisted the mariner and transported him to Napa Airport where they were met by emergency medical services personnel. U.S. Coast Guard video.