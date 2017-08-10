(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Rescues Stranded Mariner Along Napa River

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory Mendenhall 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco rescues a stranded mariner after his personal watercraft became disabled and grounded along the Napa River, Oct. 8, 2017

    The crew hoisted the mariner and transported him to Napa Airport where they were met by emergency medical services personnel. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 22:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556871
    VIRIN: 171008-G-MR731-1001
    Filename: DOD_104938784
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 49
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Rescues Stranded Mariner Along Napa River, by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

