An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco rescues a stranded mariner after his personal watercraft became disabled and grounded along the Napa River, Oct. 8, 2017
The crew hoisted the mariner and transported him to Napa Airport where they were met by emergency medical services personnel. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 22:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556871
|VIRIN:
|171008-G-MR731-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104938784
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|49
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Rescues Stranded Mariner Along Napa River, by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
