CBP AMO Delivers Relief Supplies to Castaner, Puerto Rico

A CBP AMO Black Hawk crew working from Ramey
Air Force Base in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico has been supplying
the small mountainous community of Castaner, Puerto Rico
with daily critical supplies including medicine. The isolated
town was receiving no relief after hurricane Maria destroyed
much of the community’s infrastructure until the AMO crew
discovered it.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 09:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556866
|VIRIN:
|171009-A-BF123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104938779
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
