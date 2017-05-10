(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CBP AMO Delivers Relief Supplies to Castaner, Puerto Rico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Michael Pope 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    A CBP AMO Black Hawk crew working from Ramey
    Air Force Base in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico has been supplying
    the small mountainous community of Castaner, Puerto Rico
    with daily critical supplies including medicine. The isolated
    town was receiving no relief after hurricane Maria destroyed
    much of the community’s infrastructure until the AMO crew
    discovered it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 09:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556866
    VIRIN: 171009-A-BF123-001
    Filename: DOD_104938779
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP AMO Delivers Relief Supplies to Castaner, Puerto Rico, by Michael Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cbpmaria
    AM. CBP
    Huricane Maira
    Castaner. Puerto Rico

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT