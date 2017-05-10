CBP AMO Delivers Relief Supplies to Castaner, Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A CBP AMO Black Hawk crew working from Ramey

Air Force Base in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico has been supplying

the small mountainous community of Castaner, Puerto Rico

with daily critical supplies including medicine. The isolated

town was receiving no relief after hurricane Maria destroyed

much of the community’s infrastructure until the AMO crew

discovered it.