SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 08, 2017) Navy Band Southwest and Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) participate in San Francisco’s Italian Heritage Parade during Fleet Week San Francisco 2017. Fleet week provides an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team and to experience America's sea services. Fleet Week San Francisco will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Jasen Morenogarcia)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 11:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556859
|VIRIN:
|171008-N-LN093-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104938676
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest and USS Essex Sailors participate in San Francisco’s Italian Heritage Parade 2017, by SN Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT