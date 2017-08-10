Navy Band Southwest and USS Essex Sailors participate in San Francisco’s Italian Heritage Parade 2017

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 08, 2017) Navy Band Southwest and Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) participate in San Francisco’s Italian Heritage Parade during Fleet Week San Francisco 2017. Fleet week provides an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team and to experience America's sea services. Fleet Week San Francisco will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Jasen Morenogarcia)