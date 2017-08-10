(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Band Southwest and USS Essex Sailors participate in San Francisco’s Italian Heritage Parade 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2017

    Video by Seaman Jasen MorenoGarcia 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 08, 2017) Navy Band Southwest and Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) participate in San Francisco’s Italian Heritage Parade during Fleet Week San Francisco 2017. Fleet week provides an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team and to experience America's sea services. Fleet Week San Francisco will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Jasen Morenogarcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 11:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556859
    VIRIN: 171008-N-LN093-001
    Filename: DOD_104938676
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southwest and USS Essex Sailors participate in San Francisco’s Italian Heritage Parade 2017, by SN Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Essex
    Navy Band Southwest
    FleetWeekSF
    Italian Heritage Parade 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT