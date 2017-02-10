(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Flight Operations Flight Deck Qualification

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Pankau 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2017) - USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts flight operations with embarked F/A-18F Super Hornets from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23. Ford is currently underway conducting testing and evaluation operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ruben Reed)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 20:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556852
    VIRIN: 171002-N-QI093-0001
    Filename: DOD_104938531
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Flight Operations Flight Deck Qualification, by PO1 Jonathan Pankau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    certification
    Hornet
    flight operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    F/A-18
    Navy
    Sailors
    US Navy
    training
    VX-23
    GRF
    First In Class

