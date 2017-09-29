ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 30, 2017) – F/A-18F Super Hornets assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Ford is underway conducting testing and evaluation operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Murray)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 20:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556849
|VIRIN:
|170930-N-WC455-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104938528
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Flight Operations, by PO1 Jonathan Pankau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
