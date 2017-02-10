ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2017) -- USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts flight operations with embarked F/A-18F Super Hornets from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23. Ford is currently underway conducting testing and evaluation operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Murray)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 20:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556841
|VIRIN:
|171002-N-WC455-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104938520
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Flight Operations, by PO1 Jonathan Pankau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
