ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2017) – Sailors conduct a general quarters (GQ) training evolution onboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Ford is currently underway conducting testing and evaluation operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Litzenberger)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2013
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556839
|VIRIN:
|171001-N-AO748-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104938512
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) General Quarters Training Evolution, by PO1 Jonathan Pankau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
