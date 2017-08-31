ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 29, 2017) -- Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department work on the flight deck. Ford is currently underway conducting testing and evaluation operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Connor D. Loessin)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 20:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556837
|VIRIN:
|170929-N-YW238-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104938510
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flight Deck BROLL, by PO1 Jonathan Pankau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
