ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 30, 2017) - Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's deck department conduct rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) training. Ford is currently underway testing and evaluation operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gitte Schirrmacher)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556833
|VIRIN:
|170930-N-GY005-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104938506
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Boat Operations, by PO1 Jonathan Pankau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT