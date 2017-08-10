(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) FINISHES ISE 2

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2017

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Connor Loessin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (OCTOBER 8, 2017) -- USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct underway operations during Ford's Independent Steaming Exercise (ISE) Two. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Connor Loessin.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 20:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 556831
    VIRIN: 171008-N-YW238-0001
    Filename: DOD_104938450
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) FINISHES ISE 2, by SA Connor Loessin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UNDERWAY
    CVN 78
    SAILORS
    USS GERALD R. FORD

