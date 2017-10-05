(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Omega Gold

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Spc. Liem Huynh 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT BRAGG, N.C. - Officers from the 18th Field Artillery Brigade conducted Operation Omega Gold on May 10, utilizing Blackhawks helicopters and zodiac boats for rotary wing insertions at Sanders Landing Zone and hasty water gap crossings at Mott Lake where the participants carried out raids against enemy positions.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    U.S. Army
    Fort Bragg
    Airborne
    18th Field Artillery

