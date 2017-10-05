FORT BRAGG, N.C. - Officers from the 18th Field Artillery Brigade conducted Operation Omega Gold on May 10, utilizing Blackhawks helicopters and zodiac boats for rotary wing insertions at Sanders Landing Zone and hasty water gap crossings at Mott Lake where the participants carried out raids against enemy positions.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 18:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556823
|VIRIN:
|170510-A-CP070-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104938304
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Omega Gold, by SPC Liem Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT