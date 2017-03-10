(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sector San Juan Reestablishes Command and Control Following Hurricane Maria

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.03.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Meredith Manning 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joshua James, a national security cutter, transfers command and control back to the crew of Sector San Juan following Hurricane Maria, Oct. 3, 2017. The cutter's crew deployed to aid in Hurricane Maria response operations and the ship's communications capabilities were used to help first responders coordinate efforts on the island while the crew of Sector San Juan reestablished communications. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Meredith Manning

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 15:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556813
    VIRIN: 171003-G-EP136-0001
    Filename: DOD_104938198
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sector San Juan Reestablishes Command and Control Following Hurricane Maria, by PO2 Meredith Manning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cutter
    National Security
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    Joshua James
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR

