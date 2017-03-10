Sector San Juan Reestablishes Command and Control Following Hurricane Maria

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/556813" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joshua James, a national security cutter, transfers command and control back to the crew of Sector San Juan following Hurricane Maria, Oct. 3, 2017. The cutter's crew deployed to aid in Hurricane Maria response operations and the ship's communications capabilities were used to help first responders coordinate efforts on the island while the crew of Sector San Juan reestablished communications. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Meredith Manning