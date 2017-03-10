Sector San Juan Reestablishes Command and Control Following Hurricane Maria

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joshua James, a national security cutter, transfers command and control back to the crew of Sector San Juan following Hurricane Maria, Oct. 3, 2017. The cutter's crew deployed to aid in Hurricane Maria response operations and the ship's communications capabilities were used to help first responders coordinate efforts on the island while the crew of Sector San Juan reestablished communications. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Meredith Manning
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 15:56
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
