Defense Department leaders worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pre-stage relief equipment at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, and deployed the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York to the Gulf Coast in preparation for potential Hurricane Nate relief efforts.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 15:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|556803
|VIRIN:
|171008-F-UO644-281
|Filename:
|DOD_104938188
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD Prepares for Hurricane Nate, by SrA Andrew Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
