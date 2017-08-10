(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DoD Prepares for Hurricane Nate

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Carroll 

    DoD News         

    Defense Department leaders worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pre-stage relief equipment at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, and deployed the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York to the Gulf Coast in preparation for potential Hurricane Nate relief efforts.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Prepares for Hurricane Nate, by SrA Andrew Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

