Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, has begun recovery operations after the base sustained only minimal damage during Hurricane Nate Oct. 8, 2017. Base Operations Support crews are working to collect debris and remove fallen trees. The Outdoor Recreation Marina is currently closed due to flooding. Further assessments of the base will be done in the coming days to determine the exact extent of the damage. The base has reopened and the airfield is ready to receive the 403rd Wing aircraft that were evacuated prior to the hurricane. The hard work and dedication of Team Keesler to take proactive measures in preparation for Hurricane Nate ensured the safety of our Airmen and their families.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 14:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556792
|VIRIN:
|171008-F-PO402-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104938057
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Keesler Air Force Base Recovers from Hurricane Nate, by SrA Holly Mansfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT