Keesler Air Force Base Recovers from Hurricane Nate

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/556792" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, has begun recovery operations after the base sustained only minimal damage during Hurricane Nate Oct. 8, 2017. Base Operations Support crews are working to collect debris and remove fallen trees. The Outdoor Recreation Marina is currently closed due to flooding. Further assessments of the base will be done in the coming days to determine the exact extent of the damage. The base has reopened and the airfield is ready to receive the 403rd Wing aircraft that were evacuated prior to the hurricane. The hard work and dedication of Team Keesler to take proactive measures in preparation for Hurricane Nate ensured the safety of our Airmen and their families.