Puerto Rico Air National Guard Supports Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts

U.S. Airmen from the 156th Airlift Wing (AW), Puerto Rico Air National Guard, launch out of the Air Dominance Center, Savannah Air National Guard Base, Savannah, Georgia, after picking up cargo and passengers to deliver back to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts, Oct. 8, 2017. The 165th AW and Air Dominance Center, based out of Savannah, are serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)