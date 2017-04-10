CBP AMO P-3 Crews Provide Critical Airborne Communications to Hurricane Maria Emergency Responders

Aviation Enforcement Agent Kristina Fonzi explains the role of Air and Marine Operations (AMO) P-3 aircraft during Hurricane Maria relief efforts. AMO P-3 crews are providing air traffic coordination for airborne relief missions and communications relay for ground crews. This unique capability provides critical communications to emergency responders in the area.
