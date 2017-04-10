(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBP AMO P-3 Crews Provide Critical Airborne Communications to Hurricane Maria Emergency Responders

    10.04.2017

    Video by Michael Pope 

    Aviation Enforcement Agent Kristina Fonzi explains the role of Air and Marine Operations (AMO) P-3 aircraft during Hurricane Maria relief efforts. AMO P-3 crews are providing air traffic coordination for airborne relief missions and communications relay for ground crews. This unique capability provides critical communications to emergency responders in the area.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 13:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556785
    VIRIN: 171008-A-BF123-001
    Filename: DOD_104938041
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, CBP AMO P-3 Crews Provide Critical Airborne Communications to Hurricane Maria Emergency Responders, by Michael Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    P-3
    cbp
    Hurricane Maria
    cbpmaria

