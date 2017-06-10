(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMC Deputy Commander Visits Strategic Air Command Ramp in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    10.06.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Colletta 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Sharpy, deputy commander of U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command, visited service members and toured the operations at the Strategic Air Command ramp in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Oct. 6, 2017. The SAC ramp serves as a joint center for air mobility operations, staging, loading and unloading cargo in support of disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is providing joint relief efforts to support the Federal
    Emergency Management Agency in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering as part of the overall whole-of-government approach response efforts.

    Soundbites include: Lt. Col. Blaine Baker, Contingency Response Element Commander, 821st Contingency Response Squadron; Master Sgt. Jose Cruz, Loadmaster, 821st Contingency Response Squadron

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 13:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556775
    VIRIN: 171007-A-XN199-001
    Filename: DOD_104938031
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: AGUADILLA, PR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    DoD
    Puerto Rico
    Caribbean
    Jose Cruz
    Disaster Relief
    Aguadilla
    821st Contingency Response Squadron
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Federal Support to Puerto Rico
    Thomas Sharpy
    Blaine Baker
    49PAD

