Maj. Gen. Thomas Sharpy, deputy commander of U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command, visited service members and toured the operations at the Strategic Air Command ramp in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Oct. 6, 2017. The SAC ramp serves as a joint center for air mobility operations, staging, loading and unloading cargo in support of disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is providing joint relief efforts to support the Federal
Emergency Management Agency in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering as part of the overall whole-of-government approach response efforts.
Soundbites include: Lt. Col. Blaine Baker, Contingency Response Element Commander, 821st Contingency Response Squadron; Master Sgt. Jose Cruz, Loadmaster, 821st Contingency Response Squadron
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 13:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556775
|VIRIN:
|171007-A-XN199-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104938031
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|AGUADILLA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMC Deputy Commander Visits Strategic Air Command Ramp in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, by SSG Richard Colletta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT