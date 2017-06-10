AMC Deputy Commander Visits Strategic Air Command Ramp in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Thomas Sharpy, deputy commander of U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command, visited service members and toured the operations at the Strategic Air Command ramp in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Oct. 6, 2017. The SAC ramp serves as a joint center for air mobility operations, staging, loading and unloading cargo in support of disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is providing joint relief efforts to support the Federal

Emergency Management Agency in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering as part of the overall whole-of-government approach response efforts.



Soundbites include: Lt. Col. Blaine Baker, Contingency Response Element Commander, 821st Contingency Response Squadron; Master Sgt. Jose Cruz, Loadmaster, 821st Contingency Response Squadron