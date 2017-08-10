(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard helicopter crews deliver food and water to victims of Hurricane Maria

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    10.08.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Micallef 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Florida, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew deployed to Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen, Puerto Rico, delivers food and water to victims of Hurricane Maria near Isabela, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 8, 2017. Air Station Borinquen has been helping deliver relief supplies to remote areas stranded by mudslides and washed-out roads. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Micallef

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 14:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556771
    VIRIN: 171008-G-QD712-011
    Filename: DOD_104938018
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: AGUADILLA, PR 
    Web Views: 37
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard helicopter crews deliver food and water to victims of Hurricane Maria, by PO3 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

