Coast Guard helicopter crews deliver food and water to victims of Hurricane Maria

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Florida, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew deployed to Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen, Puerto Rico, delivers food and water to victims of Hurricane Maria near Isabela, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 8, 2017. Air Station Borinquen has been helping deliver relief supplies to remote areas stranded by mudslides and washed-out roads. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Micallef
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 14:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556771
|VIRIN:
|171008-G-QD712-011
|Filename:
|DOD_104938018
|Length:
|00:04:39
|Location:
|AGUADILLA, PR
