(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Loading Relief Supplies at Army Aviation Support Facility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.07.2017

    Video by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Citizen-Soldiers from various Guard, Reserve and Active Component Units prepare Relief Supplies for delivery at Puerto Rico's Army Aviation Support Facility. This is part of the on-going effort to help those in need located in isolated areas around the island of Puerto Rico after hurricane maria stuck the island and made those location inaccessible by ground.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 12:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556760
    VIRIN: 171007-A-MM593-468
    Filename: DOD_104937998
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Loading Relief Supplies at Army Aviation Support Facility, by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    Chinook
    Puerto Rico
    Black Hawk
    New York
    Relief Efforts
    Provisions
    Helicopter
    UH-60
    Hurricane Maria
    Relief Supply

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT