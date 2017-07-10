Citizen-Soldiers from various Guard, Reserve and Active Component Units prepare Relief Supplies for delivery at Puerto Rico's Army Aviation Support Facility. This is part of the on-going effort to help those in need located in isolated areas around the island of Puerto Rico after hurricane maria stuck the island and made those location inaccessible by ground.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 12:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556760
|VIRIN:
|171007-A-MM593-468
|Filename:
|DOD_104937998
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Loading Relief Supplies at Army Aviation Support Facility, by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
