U.S. Navy Sailors Embarked Aboard USNS Comfort

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/556757" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Sailors embarked aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), along with Puerto Rican medical professionals, transfer a patient from Menonita Hospital in Caguas, Puerto Rico via an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22. Comfort arrived in the Arecibo-Manati region to provide medical services with additional visits being planned around the island. The US. Health and Human Services and Puerto Rico Department of Health representatives are prioritizing patients at each stop prior to Comfort's arrival. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of—government response effort. (US. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ernest R. Scott/Released)