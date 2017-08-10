(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Navy Sailors Embarked Aboard USNS Comfort

    10.08.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Media Content Services           

    U.S. Navy Sailors embarked aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), along with Puerto Rican medical professionals, transfer a patient from Menonita Hospital in Caguas, Puerto Rico via an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22. Comfort arrived in the Arecibo-Manati region to provide medical services with additional visits being planned around the island. The US. Health and Human Services and Puerto Rico Department of Health representatives are prioritizing patients at each stop prior to Comfort's arrival. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of—government response effort. (US. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ernest R. Scott/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556757
    VIRIN: 171006-N-LN152-0297
    Filename: DOD_104937995
    Length: 00:01:22
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Embarked Aboard USNS Comfort, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico
    USNS Comfort
    hurricane Maria

