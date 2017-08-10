(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Grand Forks AFB Assist in Hurricane Relief

    ND, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Oriana Beard 

    319th Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    B-Roll of aircraft taking off, landing, and GFAFB Airmen and South Dakota Army National Guardsmen loading supplies for hurricane relief.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556748
    VIRIN: 171008-F-UM414-253
    Filename: DOD_104937962
    Length: 00:19:23
    Location: ND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks AFB Assist in Hurricane Relief, by A1C Oriana Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grand forks Air Force Base
    hurricane relief
    GFAFB

