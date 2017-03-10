(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pittsburgh Penguins Shout-out

    AFGHANISTAN

    10.03.2017

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Schmiett 

    1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Alqua Stephenson shout-out video to the Pittsburgh penguins.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 12:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 556744
    VIRIN: 171003-A-CW922-128
    Filename: DOD_104937943
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh Penguins Shout-out, by SGT Christopher Schmiett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hockey
    Video
    Pittsburgh penguins
    Army

