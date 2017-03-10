(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    University of Florida

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AFGHANISTAN

    10.03.2017

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Schmiett 

    1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade

    Pfc. Bryan Romero shout-out to the University of Florida.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 11:29
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 556737
    VIRIN: 171003-A-CW922-859
    Filename: DOD_104937927
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, University of Florida, by SGT Christopher Schmiett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Gators
    University of Florida
    Army
    Military shout-out
    Florida football

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT