Members of the 442nd Military Police of the New York Army National Guard and members of the 92nd Military Police Brigade of the Puerto Rico National Guard travel to the island municipality of Vieques. The Landing Craft Detachment of the 191st Regional Support Group took the group, along with their vehicles, in their Landing Craft Mechanized 8.
Civilian media from Caribbean Business went along to cover the mission.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556732
|VIRIN:
|171007-A-IQ017-717
|Filename:
|DOD_104937895
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military Police Travel to Vieques, by SGT Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
