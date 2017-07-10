(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Police Travel to Vieques

    PUERTO RICO

    10.07.2017

    Video by Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Members of the 442nd Military Police of the New York Army National Guard and members of the 92nd Military Police Brigade of the Puerto Rico National Guard travel to the island municipality of Vieques. The Landing Craft Detachment of the 191st Regional Support Group took the group, along with their vehicles, in their Landing Craft Mechanized 8.

    Civilian media from Caribbean Business went along to cover the mission.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556732
    VIRIN: 171007-A-IQ017-717
    Filename: DOD_104937895
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Police Travel to Vieques, by SGT Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hurricane
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Maria
    Landing Craft
    Military Police
    LCM
    The Army National Guard
    Hurricane Maria
    442nd MP Company
    92nd MP Brigade

