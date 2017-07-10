Military Police Travel to Vieques

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 442nd Military Police of the New York Army National Guard and members of the 92nd Military Police Brigade of the Puerto Rico National Guard travel to the island municipality of Vieques. The Landing Craft Detachment of the 191st Regional Support Group took the group, along with their vehicles, in their Landing Craft Mechanized 8.



Civilian media from Caribbean Business went along to cover the mission.