Honorable Michael Pence, Vice president of the United States, visits the Island of Puerto Rico to assess the situation after Hurricane Maria. He flew in with Puerto Rico's Resident Commissioner, Honorable Jenniffer Gonzalez and met the Governor of Puerto Rico, Honorable Ricardo Rosello. Vice President Pence met with Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan and said hi to the troops and to the civilians.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556731
|VIRIN:
|171006-A-IQ017-835
|Filename:
|DOD_104937894
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vice President Pence Visits Puerto Rico, by SGT Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT