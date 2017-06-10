Vice President Pence Visits Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Honorable Michael Pence, Vice president of the United States, visits the Island of Puerto Rico to assess the situation after Hurricane Maria. He flew in with Puerto Rico's Resident Commissioner, Honorable Jenniffer Gonzalez and met the Governor of Puerto Rico, Honorable Ricardo Rosello. Vice President Pence met with Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan and said hi to the troops and to the civilians.