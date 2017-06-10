(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PUERTO RICO

    10.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Honorable Michael Pence, Vice president of the United States, visits the Island of Puerto Rico to assess the situation after Hurricane Maria. He flew in with Puerto Rico's Resident Commissioner, Honorable Jenniffer Gonzalez and met the Governor of Puerto Rico, Honorable Ricardo Rosello. Vice President Pence met with Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan and said hi to the troops and to the civilians.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556731
    VIRIN: 171006-A-IQ017-835
    Filename: DOD_104937894
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Pence Visits Puerto Rico, by SGT Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    help
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Vice President
    Maria
    156th Airlift Wing
    military
    Citizen-Soldiers
    The Army National Guard
    Puerto Rico Air Guard
    Michael Pence
    Air Force 2
    Hurricane Maria
    Jenniffer Gonzalez
    Ricardo Rosello

