Director of Caribbean- With Lower Thirds

EPA’s Carmen Guerrero, Director of the Caribbean office, describes FEMA/EPA priority as getting clean drinking water to residents, which includes sampling, analysis and lab support, and getting wastewater systems up and running in Puerto Rico and the USVI.
Carmen Guerrero, directora de la oficina del Caribe de la EPA, describe la prioridad de FEMA/EPA para obtener agua potable para los residentes, lo que incluye el muestreo, el análisis y el apoyo de laboratorio, y poner en función sistemas de aguas residuales en Puerto Rico y el Las Islas Vírgenes de EE.UU.
|10.06.2017
|10.08.2017 10:17
|Interviews
|556730
|171006-A-YG558-509
|DOD_104937884
|00:09:49
|SAN JUAN, PR
|17
|0
|0
|0
