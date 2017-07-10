(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. and Philippine Service Members Conduct Combat Life Saving and Air Evacuation Training During KAMANDAG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAGUIG, PHILIPPINES

    10.07.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. David Delgadillo 

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. and Philippine service members gathered to conduct combat life saving and air evacuation training at Marine Barracks Rudiardo Brown, Taguig, Philippines, Oct. 7, during KAMANDAG. KAMANDAG is an acronym for the Filipino phrase "Kaagapay Ng Mandirigma Ng Dagat," which translates to "Cooperation of Warriors of the Sea." This bilateral exercise increases the ability of the U.S. and the Philippines to rapidly respond to terrorist threats or humanitarian crises.(U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by MCIPAC Lance Cpl. David Delgadillo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 08:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556723
    VIRIN: 171007-M-MO960-0002
    Filename: DOD_104937778
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: TAGUIG, PH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Philippine Service Members Conduct Combat Life Saving and Air Evacuation Training During KAMANDAG, by LCpl David Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Bilateral
    Navy Corpsman
    III Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    David Delgadillo
    KAMNDAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT