U.S. and Philippine Service Members Conduct Combat Life Saving and Air Evacuation Training During KAMANDAG

U.S. and Philippine service members gathered to conduct combat life saving and air evacuation training at Marine Barracks Rudiardo Brown, Taguig, Philippines, Oct. 7, during KAMANDAG. KAMANDAG is an acronym for the Filipino phrase "Kaagapay Ng Mandirigma Ng Dagat," which translates to "Cooperation of Warriors of the Sea." This bilateral exercise increases the ability of the U.S. and the Philippines to rapidly respond to terrorist threats or humanitarian crises.(U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by MCIPAC Lance Cpl. David Delgadillo/Released)
|10.07.2017
|10.08.2017 08:24
|B-Roll
|556723
|171007-M-MO960-0002
|DOD_104937778
|00:03:34
|Location:
|TAGUIG, PH
