    Bark At The Park

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2017

    Video by Cpl. Daniel Jean-Paul 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    1st Law Enforcement Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force's military working dogs teamed up with local emergency response teams to showcase K9 capabilities Oct. 7, during San Francisco Fleet Week 2017. San Francisco Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. Fleet Week highlights naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian and disaster response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bark At The Park, by Cpl Daniel Jean-Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    USMC
    Freedom
    Fleet Week
    I MEF
    Marines
    K9
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    #FleetWeekSF
    Fleet Week Marines
    1st LE

