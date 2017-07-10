1st Law Enforcement Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force's military working dogs teamed up with local emergency response teams to showcase K9 capabilities Oct. 7, during San Francisco Fleet Week 2017. San Francisco Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. Fleet Week highlights naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian and disaster response.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 23:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556717
|VIRIN:
|171007-M-JH671-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104937697
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bark At The Park, by Cpl Daniel Jean-Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
