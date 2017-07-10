(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HADR Village

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2017

    Video by Sgt. Annika Moody 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Humanitarian Assistance Village is a three-day public engagement and interactive demonstration of U.S. Military and civilian capabilities that draws over 250,000 people to the Marina Green in San Francisco.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 22:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556711
    VIRIN: 171007-M-JM651-930
    Filename: DOD_104937541
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HADR Village, by Sgt Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Village
    San Francisco
    Fleet Week
    Navy
    Humanitarian Assistance
    Marines
    2017
    FleetWeekSF

