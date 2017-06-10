(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band Southwest Performs at Fleet Week San Francisco

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chelsea Milburn 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2017) The Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers" rock band performs at Pier 39 during Fleet Week San Francisco 2017. Fleet Week offers the public an opportunity to meet Sailors, Marines, and members of the Coast Guard, and gain a better understanding of how sea services support the national defense of the United States and freedom of the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 21:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556702
    VIRIN: 171006-N-SF984-002
    Filename: DOD_104937409
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southwest Performs at Fleet Week San Francisco, by PO2 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    Navy Band Southwest
    Pier 39
    FleetWeekSF

