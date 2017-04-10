(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBP AMO Delivers Essential Supplies to Devastated Puerto Rico

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    CBP Air and Marine Operations crews from the Tucson and
    San Diego Air Branches load UH-60 Black Hawk
    helicopters with essential supplies and deliver them to
    Puerto Rico as they conduct post Hurricane Maria
    humanitarian operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 20:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556690
    VIRIN: 171007-A-BF123-002
    Filename: DOD_104937310
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP AMO Delivers Essential Supplies to Devastated Puerto Rico, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Black Hawk
    UH-60
    CBP
    AMO
    Hurricane Maria
    cbpmaria

