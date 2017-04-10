CBP AMO Delivers Essential Supplies to Devastated Puerto Rico

CBP Air and Marine Operations crews from the Tucson and
San Diego Air Branches load UH-60 Black Hawk
helicopters with essential supplies and deliver them to
Puerto Rico as they conduct post Hurricane Maria
humanitarian operations.
